Ripped Jeans Evolution: How The Styling Has Changed From Salman Khan To Shahid Kapoor

During the era of the 1990s, there was hardly anyone in India who used to sport the ripped jeans casually. But since Salman Khan donned it in the song O O Jaane Jaana, the trend slowly started to change to the fact that the ripped jeans have become a fashionable clothing item now. Check out how the ripped jeans styling has evolved over the years.

How the ripped jeans were styled then

One can see Salman Khan sporting a black on black avatar while he is busy with his movie promotions. His all-black avatar where he has paired a black shirt with black ripped jeans looks very cool and fashionable.

This look is also one of the classic Salman Khan ensembles where he has paired a vest and ripped jeans and topped it up with a stylish jacket.

Salman Khan is often seen donning the ripped jeans avatar at many of his events, airport looks or simply for a casual outing. In this look, he has put together a solid bright coloured jacket over a plain black T-shirt and blue ripped jeans.

How the ripped jeans are styled now

Kabir Singh fame actor Shahid Kapoor is also seen donning some stylish put-together outfits each time he steps out of his home. Here he has paired a contrasting jersey with light blue ripped jeans. The ensemble looks fresh, active and jolly along with being stylish.

Nowadays one can find that the ripped jeans are being paired up with a lot of different variations which do not pertain to just T-shirt or shirt. In this look, Shahid has paired a grey fitted kurta and matched it up with the perfect pencil cut knee ripped jeans.

One can still rock ripped jeans wearing a basic T-shirt and coordinate it with ripped jeans for a casual day quite easily.

