Salman Khan Picks A Contemporary Story Post 'Radhe' & It's A Remake Of This Marathi Movie

The news of Salman Khan sharing the big screen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has been doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, it was cleared by various media portals that the movie which would cast the two together is yet to be filmed. The name of the movie was kept under wraps until recently when a leading media portal reported that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma would be sharing the silver screen in the Hindi remake of a Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern.

About Mulshi Pattern

Mulshi Pattern is a Marathi film that was released in the year 2018. Directed by Pravin Vitthal Tarde, the movie portrayed the hardships faced by farmers and the situations they have to face in today’s time. The movie showed the flaws in the system and the consequences it causes which turns a farmer into a criminal and a social outcast. It stars Om Bhutkar who portrayed the lead role of Rahul and Upendra Limaye who portrayed the role of Vitthal.

Source: BookMyShow

Mulshi Pattern had a special screening for Salman Khan

As reported by a leading media portal, after the success of Mulshi Pattern, the director of the movie had a special screening for Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. The Khan brothers loved the movie and reportedly wanted to make a Hindi version of it ever since. Salman Khan recently acquired the rights for the movie.

As being reported by various entertainment channels, Salman Khan would not be playing the main role in the movie but would be playing a powerful supporting role instead. The report further revealed that the Dabangg actor would be setting up this project for his brother-in-law. Where the Marathi version was directed by Pravin Vitthal Tarde, the Hindi version of the movie will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

A source of a leading media portal has reported that Mahesh Manjrekar, who is very good friends with Salman Khan, would be seen in the Hindi version of the film. He was in the Marathi version as well. His daughter Saiee Manjrekar would be cast in the role of Aayush Sharma’s romantic interest.

Image: Aayush Sharma Instagram

