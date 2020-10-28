Demi Lovato To Host 2020 People's Choice Awards On November 15

Singer and songwriter Demi Lovato is all set to host the 2020 People's Choice Award event which is scheduled to be held in November. According to Variety, the award show which is set to broadcast live on E! will take place on November 15. Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle spoke to the International media said that the singer is an international icon and people cannot wait for her to host the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

Jen further said that Demi Lovato’s authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night for the people. Earlier this year, Demi had kicked off 2020 with her debut of 'Anyone,' at the Grammy Awards followed by the powerful singing of the American National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV. She later dropped her self-reflective single 'I Love Me,' which was followed by a collaboration with Sam Smith for 'I'm Ready' in April.

This year's People's Choice Awards will recognize Tyler Perry as the People's Champion for his humanitarian efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic and this year's protests for Black rights, reported Variety. Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the People's Icon Award for her role in 'Hustlers' and as co-headlining artist alongside Shakira during this year's Super Bowl halftime show. In a collaboration with Finneas, Lovato also released “Commander in Chief,” an unapologetic track critiquing President Donald Trump ahead of the election and just in time for her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, according to reports from E!News, 28-year-old Demi Lovato has revealed during Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, October 9, 2020, that she discovered more about her sexuality while watching the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions. Talking about the exact moment Lovato knew that she was a queer, she said that it was the scene in Cruel Intentions where they made out on the park lawn. The pop star was just like, “Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it”, and then when she was 17 years old, she did get down with that.

