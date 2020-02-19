Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday Show How To Rock Metallic Shades

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the two budding stars of Bollywood have been making headlines either with their movies or with her impeccable fashion choices. The two are also very active on social media and frequently keep posting pictures about their personal and professional whereabouts.

While Ananya is gearing up for Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter; Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, is preparing up for Coolie. No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. Only recently, the duo was seen sporting a similar metallic skirt that has got the internet talking.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday rock metallic skirts at ease

Sara Ali Khan

While promoting Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a metallic tube dress for an event. Her attire was all about metallic and shimmer hues. Not to miss her bouncy curls that complimented her overall look.

With minimal makeup and no accessories, the actor posed in a poised manner. She completed the look with a pair of pointed metallic heels. Take a look at her pictures.

Ananya Panday

On Wednesday morning, Ananya Panday treated her fans by sharing a slew of pictures from the recently attended Awards night. Ananya Panday sported a baby pink sequinned dress and the frill of it was similar to that of Sara's outfit. The actor clubbed her attire with a pair of quirky transparent heels.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opted for a messy ponytail and ditched accessories. Ananya Panday's pictures received heaps of praises from fans. While some called her 'beauty', many commented with hearts on her pictures.

