From Sara Ali Khan To Katrina Kaif, Here Are The Top Floral Outfits By Bollywood Celebs

If you are someone who can't live without having floral designs on your outfits, then you are at the perfect place. The fall season can be a tricky season to wear floral and colourful outfits, which are otherwise preferred during the summers. You need not worry. From Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut to Katrina Kaif, take cues from these Bollywood divas:

Best Floral outfits

Sara Ali Khan

All the looks and florals put together by Sara Ali Khan are quite stylish. She has opted for florals with a blend of pink, green, yellow and blue colours. Sara Ali Khan has paired the outfit with delicate anklets and ponytail. Take a look:

This is yet another look of the Simba actor, that is simply gorgeous. She has worn florals with simple and delicate floral designs. She paired the outfit with a round earring and a ring in her finger. Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut

This beauty queen has always impressed fans with her acting and dressing skills. The actor has put on a floral dress that is monotonic in colour. Kangana Ranaut has paired it with a long warm coat and a solid black purse. Not to mention, her unique hairstyle that perfectly fits the florals.

Katrina Kaif

The actress has draped a red saree with delicate floral designs along the border; the saree is nothing less than a dream. She completed the look with a bindi and topped with natural makeup. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone

The actor let her outfit do all the talking and opted for simple makeup. She opted for a white outfit with floral prints all over. She paired it with matching floral pants. Take a look:

