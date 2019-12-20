Selena Gomez's Top Fashion Looks That Will Make You Go 'I Can't Get Enough'

Selena Gomez is a popular American singer, actor and a television producer. With top chartbuster hits to her name for a decade, Gomez has captivated fans with her exquisite personality and distinctive style of music. The international singer is known for her eloquent sartorial choices and impeccable looks. We have compiled some of her best fashion looks that you must check out:

Selena Gomez's best fashion looks

1. Clad in this gorgeous red dress featuring plunging neckline, Selena kept her hair open with cutesy fringes for a complete look.

Also read: Selena Gomez's Fashionable Looks That Will Immediately Make You 'Look At Her Now!'

2. Selena has donned a collared dress in a metallic shade. The fringes on it are accentuating the look. She has sported neatly tied back hair with the attire.

3. The Another Cinderella Story actor is known for acing the look in street style outfits. She has donned cool white tee with brown pants in this picture.

Also read: Selena Gomez’s Incredible Journey So Far That Will Make You 'Look At Her Now'

4. Gomez gives out bossy vibes in this outfit. She has carried a jacket and paired it with sheen emitting black pants.

5. The Princess Protection Program actor has gracefully donned pale yellow gown with white shoes. She has sported short-cropped hair with this comfy and cool look.

Also read: Selena Gomez Reveals Name, Release Date Of New Album; Calls It Her "most Honest Music"

6. Selena is looking debonair in this Puma sport style ensemble. The international singer has worn black sports bra teamed with lowers. She has covered her shoulders with neon-coloured jacket and worn black sports shoes for a rounded off look.

7. The Monte Carlo actor has opted for an all-denim look. She has paired a blue denim jacket with similar shaded jeans and completed her look with white footwear.

Also read: Selena Gomez Talks About Being Protective Of Her Younger Sister At The Frozen 2 Premiere

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.