Know Here About Shoe Trends Of 2020 And Must Have Shoe Types For Women

As fashion in terms of clothing gets a reboot every year, trends in terms of footwear also changes. Here we will list down some of the trendy footwears that will definitely rule the year 2020. Do not hold back if colors are your deal as the more varied, the better, suggests experts.

Loafers

These easy to wear slide-in loafers are the popping new trends of 2020. Keep up with them by wearing muted tones and shiny texture or print loafers. According to fashion experts, these loafers can be easily mixed and match with formals and semi-casuals. A good style tip would be pairing it up with matching belts.

Coloured Boots

2019 was the year for thigh-high boots. However, 2020 welcomes coloured options in the same. A dull attire can be brought to life with such bright coloured footwear. Further, you can style them for a casual night out or a fancy brunch. Boots are the go-to option for anyone who wants to amplify their style game.

Tie-ups

Semi tie-ups, kitten heels, strappy structured footwear is the next must-have thing for your wardrobe. A strappy tie-up can go well with LBD’s or even a knee-length skirt and shirt. Tie-ups make any event more fun with multiple style choices in the footwear. One can opt for short calf length tie-ups or the bigger thigh-high tie-ups footwear.

Sky-high Platforms

Platforms were once the go-to option for any semi-casual looks. However, according to many media reports and beauty experts, sky-high platforms are the next big deal to explore in 2020. Wear them for any casual or formal dinner, or simply for a night out with ladies.

Mary Janes

The signature strappy pumps, with colour coded options, are returning in 2020, according to fashion reports. The office shoe is now a style statement one can don for any event. These are fun and often go well with dresses and pantsuits.

