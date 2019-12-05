Winter Outfit Inspiration From Fashion Blogger Shreya Jain To Revamp Your Wardrobe

Shreya Jain is a popular fashion blogger who has thousands of followers on social media. The Delhi girl's impeccable sense of fashion is hard to beat. Her official YouTube channel has over 551k subscribers, while her Instagram account has over 352k followers. Take a look at her impressive winter style guide to improve your wardrobe-

Quirky Winter Outfit Inspiration from Shreya Jain

The Winter Sweater Dress

Grey is the colour for this winter season. Shreya Jain looks ravishing in this grey sweater dress with red and white block stripes. It is a short woollen dress with a round neck. Shreya Jain opted for sleek straight hair and bold magenta shimmery lips to compliment her look. She accessorised her winter dress with an off-white bag and a smartwatch. A must-try winter outfit for all.

The Jersey Jacket Look

This ensemble of Shreya's is definitely our favourite. The overall look of the outfit is bold yet chic, which is a rare combination. Shreya Jain's maroon jersey jacket with black leather boots and matching short leather skirt is standing out beautifully. Shreya paired her leather skirt with a black spaghetti top with lace details on the neck, which is a perfect choice this winters.

Statement Fur Shrug

A unique shrug can definitely glam up your fashion quotient, and take away all limelight. This is exactly what Shreya Jain has done with her outfit. She wore a fashionable fur shrug with cute pink designs over a black winter dress. Her sheer black stockings and funky sneakers are accentuating her overall look to a great extent. This outfit is must-try this winter season.

Metallic Is In

Bomber jackets are back in trend. They look really cool and stylish when combined with dark coloured bottoms. The fashion blogger wore a metallic silver bomber jacket with black a pair of denim. Her quirky sunglasses are looking really nice. For this look, a big thumbs up to the impeccable fashion sense of the fashion blogger.