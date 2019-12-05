Give Your Monthly Salon Trip A Miss By Following These Home-based Skin Care Tips

Human skin is very fragile and exposing it to harmful chemicals is always a huge risk. Stressful lifestyle, hectic work schedules, inadequate sleep, lack of proper diet, and several other factors make the skin dull and dry. All these things are very hard to avoid and you cannot run away from them. Read ahead to know about some home remedies to keep the skin bright and glowing-

Skincare tips for bright and glowing skin

Turmeric for better skin

Turmeric contains curcumin, that has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which helps eliminate the harmful free radicals that are damaging to the skin. Take 1/2 -1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 4 tablespoons gram flour (also called as chickpea flour), and milk/water. Mix the turmeric powder with the gram flour, and add enough milk or water to it, to form a paste. Apply this paste on the face and neck, as a mask. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse with plain water.

Virgin Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil works best for dry and dull skin. It locks the moisture in the skin and also nourishes the skin with essential fatty acids. Lightly warm up the oil and apply on the face and neck, as a mask. Massage for a few minutes in gentle circular motions. Leave the oil on overnight. (Some sugar can also be added to the oil and used as a scrub to exfoliate the skin once or twice a week).

Baking soda

Baking soda exfoliates dead skin cells and also neutralizes the skin’s pH. It soothes the skin and heals any inflammation that may be present as well. Take 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, and ½ teaspoon honey. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and apply the mixture on damp face and neck using circular motions. Leave it on for about 10 minutes. Rinse with cool water, pat dry, and moisturise.

