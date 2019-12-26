Skincare Tips: Get Your Skin Party-ready With These Simple Tips

With the new year's eve being around the corner, the party season is here. Various get-togethers and work parties come up during this time of the year demanding you to be looking at your very best. The party season also brings along with it the time to binge eat, drink and get less sleep, putting your skin to a toss of unhealthiness. Here are some of the tips to maintain healthy skin during the party season.

Also read: Skincare tips: Makeup tricks that you should NEVER try even in your wildest dreams

Hydrate

Skin dehydration is one of the most common issues seen during the party season as alcohol tends to dehydrate it. Remember to hydrate yourself with a bottle of water. It is important to maintain the skin's hydration level to keep it smooth. Before applying makeup to attend a party, make sure you also apply a thin level of moisturiser before.

Also read: Do you wake up with a puffy face? Here are skincare tips and remedies to depuff

Exfoliate

It is important to exfoliate and remove unwanted and dry dead cells from the skin. Exfoliating the skin ensures that it can absorb all the nutrients and benefit from all the layers of nutrients you apply to it. Do not use harsh scrubs over your skin, instead, use softer products.

Also read: Skincare Tips | Try these DIY Muskmelon face packs for healthy skin

Nourish

After exfoliation, it is important to provide your skin with vitamins and minerals. you can start off by using a nourishing face oil or serum. Ensure that the products you use are enriched with Vitamin C since it can help in hyperpigmentation. Nourishing the skin will help it have an instant glow.

Also read: Essential winter skincare tips that you should follow for soft skin

Also read: New Year skincare tips: How to get that glow during the New Years