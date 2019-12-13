Skincare Tips | Try These DIY Muskmelon Face Packs For Healthy Skin

A muskmelon face pack is very good for maintaining a radiant glow on facial skin. Muskmelon is packed with a plethora of nutrients which helps in achieving glowing skin. Muskmelon is a rich source of vitamin A and potassium. In fact, muskmelon aids to reverse the effect of sun-damage, dry skin and dullness. Regular application of muskmelon face pack can truly help in achieving radiant skin, without much investment. Check out some easy DIY muskmelon face packs to promote healthy skin:

Step by step guide to some easy to make DIY Muskmelon face packs

Muskmelon with Milk Powder face pack

This is one of the easiest facemasks to prepare. All you need is two ingredients, some diced muskmelon and two spoons of milk powder. Firstly, we need the pulp of muskmelon for this face pack, hence you need to blend the diced muskmelon in a blender until it forms a nice paste-like consistency. Now in a glass bowl, take around two teaspoons of the muskmelon pulp and add one and half spoon of milk powder to it. Mix both the ingredients well with the help of a spoon, and apply with the tips of your fingers on your face evenly. Keep the muskmelon face pack on for 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly with cold water. For best results, use twice a week.

Muskmelon with Multani Mitti face pack

Multani Mitti is packed with nutrients which are great for skin, it helps in preventing active acne and maintain skin moisture. For this face pack, you need three ingredients namely muskmelon paste, rose water and multani mitti. Add two spoons of each ingredient in a glass bowl. Mix them well until it forms a good consistency neither too runny nor too thick. After you have achieved the desired consistency of your face pack, apply it on your face and neck. Keep it on for 15-20 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. Use it thrice a week to get visible results.

Muskmelon with Besan

This muskmelon face pack can prove to be magical for your skin as it has lemon and besan in it. Both are good natural bleaching agents that help in skin lightening and brightening. They are also believed to prove effective in reducing dullness and dark spots. To make this DIY muskmelon face pack you need to mix two spoons of lemon juice and besan in a glass bowl and mix well. After that, add muskmelon pulp in the mixture and stir to get a smooth paste-like form. Apply this muskmelon face pack with the help of a face mask brush all your face covering dark circles as well. Rinse after 20 minutes. Use a minimum of three times a week for impressive results.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of skin advisory kindly check with your dermatologist before applying any face pack as there could be different results for different individuals.