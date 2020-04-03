Skin Hydration Tips Which You Can Abide By During The Lockdown

With the ongoing lockdown, everyone has been finding themselves searching for ways to keep themselves fit and healthy, be it through yoga, a healthy skincare routine or a much-needed haircare. With the summers on toe now, it is extremely important to keep ones' skin hydrated. Even without visiting the salon, there are several other ways to keep your skin hydrated during the lockdown. These skin hydration tips consist of natural methods which also prove to be extremely beneficial for your skin.

Skin Hydration tips which you can abide by while being stuck indoors

Let those fruits in your diet

Summers are never complete without some juicy fruits. One can drink some fruit juice or apply a face pack of fruits like banana, pomegranates and watermelon to keep the skin hydrated. It is said that applying orange peels on your skin which is rich in Vitamin C can also work wonders for your skin.

Water is the key

It is said that water is one of the best skin hydration tips to adhere to during the lockdown phase. Water allows the flexibility of our muscles which keeps us energetic. It also helps to get rid of the unnecessary body toxins.

Use the toners

Using skin toners during the summers hydrates your skin and also tightens the skin, suggest reports and studies online. It also clears away unwanted skin pores. As a result, a toner is a must after washing your face.

Moisturize a lot

It is a very wrong notion that the winter moisturizer can be used in this phase. The summers are in full swing now. The moisturizers which are preferably made for the summers should be used now. This will allow your skin to breathe naturally and will, as a result, keep it hydrated.