Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy, Set To Welcome Baby No 2 With Anand Ahuja In 2026

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja put all speculations to rest by confirming the news of their second pregnancy. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 after dating for several years. They are already parents to their 3-year-old son, Vayu, who they welcomed in 2022. Their announcement comes after several media reports claimed that the actress is due to deliver and is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

A screengrab of Sonam Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram



Taking to their Instagram account on November 20, Sonam Kapoor shared the news of her second pregnancy. The actress shared the announcement with multiple photos of herself recreating the iconic Princess Diana outfit with the caption, “mother”. Friends, fans, well-wishers and Bollywood insiders took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents-to-be.

Celebrities congratulate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja after pregnancy announcement

As soon as the actress shared the Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, fans, friends, and followers took to the comment section to extend their congratulations to the couple. Kareena Kapoor, who is a mother of 2 herself, as among the first celebrities to wish Sonam and Anand. New mom Patralekha, Sonam's mother Sunita Ahuja and her sister also shared congratulatory messages. Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Sonam Kapoor flaunting her baby bump and wrote in the caption, “Masi ready for round 2”.

A screengrab of Rhea Kapoor's story | Image: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor worked through her last pregnancy. When the actress was expecting her son, Vaayu, she was actively shooting for magazines and other brand commitments. It is to be seen if Sonam Kapoor continues to same approach this time.



Also Read: H'wood Actress Backs PeeCee After Video Claims To Expose Her 'PR Stunt'

Advertisement

When Sonam Kapoor announced her first pregnancy

On March 21, 2022, Sonam Kapoor announced her first pregnancy. Sharing monochrome photos with her husband, Anand Ahuja, the actress wrote in the caption, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts.

That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you. " The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August that year.



Also Read: Haq Director Calls Out Hypocrisy In Criticism Of Ranveer's Dhurandhar

The actress, who first became a mother at the age of 37, spoke about the challenges she faced in the third trimester of her first pregnancy. Speaking in an interview, Sonam confessed that the final chapter of her pregnancy was ‘very unglamorous, non-movie-star-like’. She admitted that the last 3 months were ‘not easy’.