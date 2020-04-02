Spoon Facial Massage: An Inexpensive, Easy Way To Amp Your Skincare Routine

When it comes to skincare, there are numerous products in the market that promise to amp up your beauty game. Several people indulge in facial massages and spend extravagantly. But what if we told you that there is a skincare technique that is inexpensive and easily available. It is known as spoon facial massage.

Spoon facial massage is a technique in which we use spoons in a certain direction on the face to help circulate blood in the face and the results are very beneficial. It helps get rid of puffy eyes and other things that are always become a reason for worry. Doing the spoon facial massage regularly results in the firmer and sculpted face in the longer run. The results are very similar to the results achieved with the use of a jade roller, which has become very popular through social media.

This facial massage requires

2 tablespoons

An essential oil (could be coconut, olive or peppermint oil)

Ice cubes in a bowl

Directions

Clean your face and add an oil specific to your skin type. This massage begins with working from the forehead and going to the bottom of your nose. Starting from the centre of your forehead, keep the spoon close to your face as you apply light pressure in an upward direction. The upward motion is suggested because our skin begins losing its elasticity as we age. Next, keep the cheek taut and press your spoon against your jawline and push it upwards towards your ear. Do exactly that twice. Be alert, however, about the amount of pressure or it will cause a bruise. Finally, drop the teaspoon in cold water and press the spoon bulbs against your shut eyelids. That will help de-puff your eyes. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the procedure but trust us, it's much better than a daily facial massage!

