Deepika Padukone Makes Fans Curious About Her Facial Massager; Here Are Its Benefits

Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram and shared a story where she can be seen indulging in some self care. However, the post has left her fans completely curious. The Chhapaak actor was actually massaging her face with a face massager, however, several fans were confused on the benefits of using a massager.

Deepika Padukone leaves fans perplexed

Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The Chhapaak actor enjoys tremendous fan following globally. Deepika Padukone’s fans never miss an update about her on social media or in a public event.

But recently, Deepika Padukone left her fans curious with her Instagram story. Deepika took to Instagram and uploaded a story of herself massaging her face with a facial massager or face roller. Many of her fans were unaware of this facial tool.

In the video, Deepika Padukone seems to be dressed in a green striped night suit. She is probably standing inside her bathroom while using a facial massager. Deepika Padukone shot this boomerang while massaging her face with the silver facial roller. Check out the Instagram video here.

For those of you who are unaware of this, facial massager like the one Deepika Padukone is using has multiple benefits. Facial massages can relieve tension. These facial massagers can ease up facial tension and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Apart from the facial massager that Deepika Padukone can be seen using, there many other types of facial massagers available in the market. These facial massagers can also reportedly provide the benefits of a facelift if used regularly. Other major benefits of a facial massager are it helps absorb your skin products better and hence they penetrate into your skin faster.

