Kriti Sanon Gives Sister Nupur A Relaxing Head Massage During Lockdown

On March 22, PM Modi had called for a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' from 7 am-9 pm, where people were asked to stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Even popular Bollywood celebrities, such as Kriti Sanon and her sister, Nupur Sanon, stayed inside their house in self-quarantine. However, Kriti Sanon was still in touch with their fans on social media. Recently, Kriti Sanon shared a video on her social media page, where she gave her sister, Nupur, a relaxing head massage.

Nupur Sanon receives a head massage from Kriti Sanon

Above is the video that was shared online by Kriti Sanon on her official Instagram story. The video was then reposted by one of Kriti Sanon's many fan pages. In the video tag, Kriti Sanon mentions that she and her sister, Nupur Sanon, are stuck in the house during the Janta curfew. She also writes that it is now 'champi time' and mentions that she never gets to do this with Nupur Sanon due to their busy schedule.

In the video, Nupur Sanon receives a relaxing and calming head massage from her sister, Kriti Sanon. While Kriti Sanon is giving her sister a massage, Mohammed Rafi’s popular song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye plays in the background. Kriti Sanon also shared another video on the day of the Janta curfew. In her second video, Kriti, Nupur Sanon, and their parents were all standing at their balcony during the curfew. Kriti was even banging a steel plate in appreciation of the people working during the lockdown.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the drama film, Mimi. Kriti will play the role of a surrogate mother and the film will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is set to release in July of 2020.

