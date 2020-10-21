Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Skincare Tips On Acne, Make-up Favourites, And More In Q&A Session

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia, recently took to her Instagram to do a ‘Q&A’ segment for her followers. Via her Instagram stories, Tamannaah asked her followers to send her questions on October 20, 2020. She used the ‘ask me a question’ feature on the app where her followers sent in the questions. Here is an insight into Tamannaah Bhatia's skincare tips and an insight into the answers she shared with her followers.

Here are Tamannaah Bhatia’s skincare tips for acne

On Tuesday, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram stories to have a ‘Q&A’ segment with her fans. She told her followers she was in the mood to do the segment and that they should use ‘#TalkToTammy’ to send in questions for her to answer. One of the first few questions the actor answered was regarding some skincare tips for acne. Tamannaah Bhatia’s skincare tips were clear and to the point.

The actor first stated that she can relate to the problem as she has dealt with acne herself. Tamannaah believes it is very important that a person first finds out the core reason for their acne as it could differ from one person to another. Once that is done, she suggests that they go about treating it with the help of medicines that a dermatologist may prescribe. “I experience acne as well, so I can completely understand your problem. But for everyone, the reason is different why you get acne. So first, find out why you have acne and then medically treat it,” Tamannaah answered.

Tamannaah wishes she had THIS superpower

The actor was then asked about the one thing that she wishes she had. To this, Tamannaah replied, “The superpower to eat whatever I want and never put on weight.” She was also asked about her favourite lipstick towards the end of the segment. Tamannaah said that her favourite lip colour is a ‘lip tint’ from the famous luxury brand Dior and even tagged the brand’s Instagram page on her story. “It’s not really a lipstick. But it’s very natural looking and makes it look really pinky and cute,” she added towards the end.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram followers love interacting with her

The actor uses her Instagram quite actively to interact and update her fans regarding her life. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram has seen parts of her fitness journey, achievements of her professional life, her friends and family, her lockdown experience, and even her statement where she talked about her testing positive for the coronavirus recently. Her followers love interacting with their idol, which is evident in her latest ‘Q&A’ segment on her stories. Although the actor tested Covid-19 positive at the beginning of October, she seems to have recovered from it now and is slowly getting back to her normal lifestyle in quarantine.

