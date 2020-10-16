Tamannaah Bhatia Takes 'baby Steps' After COVID Recovery As She Returns 'back To Fitness'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was tested COVID positive sometime back, has now returned back to her fitness routine in order to get in shape post her treatment. The actress who has successfully recovered from the virus returned home from Hyderabad after coming out negative in the second test. Tamannaah who seems to have derived weakness because of the virus has started taking “baby steps” to gain back the stamina and energy. She shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen trying hard to get back to normal while sweating it hard with the help of her trainer.

Tamannaah Bhatia gets back to fitness post COVID

Tamannaah in the video said that, “I know it's going to be really tough working out and getting back into the body shape that I was post coronavirus. But I am sure by taking baby steps I will be able to fight it and give me best to it.” In the video, the actress who felt a little weak while doing normal pushups wrote, “There was a time when I used to do 40 pushups in a single go and now I am hardly able to do 4.” She further mentioned that “This is just the beginning, I am sure with time to come, I will put my best foot forward.” She captioned the post and wrote, “This is an extremely important step after recovering from coronavirus. Keep going but make sure you listen to your body.” Tamannaah’s fitness instructor Yogesh Bhateja was the first one to comment under the post and encouraged her to do better. He wrote, “Tamannaah u will be back in No Time, like never before! “ Followed by Yogesh was actress Shruti Haasan who wrote, “Good girl.”

The Baahubali actress was shooting for her Telugu web project and a few other commitments when she caught a fever and felt weak. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she thinks that during her recovery period, she got all the symptoms, from losing the sense of taste and smell, there were fatigue and body ache, and many more.

While her parents were hospitalised for 10 days, the 30-year-old actress was admitted for five days while the rest of the time, she quarantined herself at her house in Hyderabad. The actress said that she felt daunted and something uncertain. She said that she could not even feel the fresh wind on her face and it was a really tough time for her where she had her own moments of feeling low.

