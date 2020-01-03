Talented Tattoo Artists You Should Follow On Instagram Right Now

A tattoo is a form of body modification where a design is made by inserting ink, dyes and pigments into the dermis layer of the skin to change the pigment. Tattoos’ fall under three broad categories. They are symbolic, pictorial and purely decorative.

Earlier, when Instagram wasn’t invented it was very difficult to find tattoo artists and tattoo designs whose vibe and style completely match yours. However, now you can discover everything with just a scroll of a thumb. If you are planning to get tattooed or just scrolling for cool designs, here’s a list of tattoo artists you must follow on Instagram. Their designs and style are unique. Have a look at them:

Bang Bang Tattoo

Keith, popularly known as Bang Bang, is a tattoo artist based in New York. He is one of the most go-to tattoo artists for many celebrities. He is popular for his incredible attention and life-like designs.

ALSO READ| Diet Plan For Tattoo Aftercare: Things To Eat And Avoid For A Month

Sasha

Sasha is one Tattoo artist who is popular for her graphic watercolour tattoo designs and work. She has garnered around 800k followers already. Her colourful designs garnered fame and tremendous popularity for her.

ALSO READ| Tattoo Aftercare: Few Measures To Be Taken After Getting Tattooed To Maintain It

Zaya

Zaya’s Instagram feed is filled with rib-cage tattoos. She is popular among her followers for her dainty and whimsical designs. The designs include everything from quotes to nature and even abstract work.

ALSO READ| Bizarre Beauty Trends Of 2019; From Ant-trapped Nails To Sunburn Tattoos

JonBoy

JonBoy is also a famous celebrity tattoo artist. He is popular for tiny tattoos. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Sophia Richie has got tiny tattoos done for JonBoy. He rose to fame because of his mini designs, gorgeous handwriting and monochrome aesthetic.

ALSO READ| Tattoo Artists Call For Ban On Facial Tattoos For Under 21 In UK