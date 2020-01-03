Bizarre Beauty Trends Of 2019; From Ant-trapped Nails To Sunburn Tattoos

Last year, we saw many trending styles and beauty challenges, that were also tried by many YouTubers and social media influencers. While some of these unique style trends became a huge hit, some didn't gain much momentum. There were also some weird trends that marked themselves hit among people, which are bizarre in the actual sense. So, here we have compiled some of the bizarre trends of 2019.

Ant-Trapped Nails:

This was one of the over-the-top nail art trends that created a buzz among the people. This weird nail art is made by making a flat bottom and then the curved nail is placed over it. After which the weird thing is done, the ants are placed in it sealing the end. The ants inside will be moving inside your nails. This trend was weird as well as gross to many and people are sure that they do not want it back in the year 2020.

Sunburn tattoos:

Getting a sunburn tattoo is easy but it is an extremely damaging trend for your skin. All you need to do is just place a stencil of the desired design on your skin and then go out to have a good sunbathe without any protection. The stencil will get exposed and burn under the sun. Once it is done, remove the stencil. The skin under the stencil will be lighter and it will appear like a tattoo. This tattoo may look cool, but it might have severe damages to the skin.

Bratz Doll Make-up Look:

Well, 2019 had some unique makeup challenges as well. Social media influencers just went over the top to come out as unique as they can be for the makeup challenges. One of the common makeup challenges was the Bratz Doll Makeup Challenge. This makeup is meant to look like dolls with makeup, accessories and clothing. Many popular social media influencers took this challenge and tried the look. But people found it to be fake.

