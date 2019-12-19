Things To Do In Lower Parel - 5 Apparel Stores You Can Shop From When You're In The Area

Mumbai is reportedly known as the fashion capital of India. For all those shopping enthusiasts, Lower Parel in Mumbai is the place to be if they want to shop from global brands. Here are five global brands that one should definitely check out for shopping in Lower Parel:

ZARA

ZARA is known for its fast-fashion and they have also reportedly started the trend of fast fashion. They also sell runway style fashion at affordable prices. ZARA is quite popular among brand enthusiasts and it sells apparels for women, men and kids. The store can be found on the ground floor of the Palladium Mall and is one of the most frequented places for shopping in Lower Parel. The store timings are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

H&M

H&M is also known for its fast-fashion clothes and is reportedly the second-largest global clothing retailer. They have also launched their own online website across 33 countries. Their fashion is mostly centred around everyday casuals and party-perfect clothes. H&M is not overtly pricey and clothes can be bought at prices as low as ₹400. It is one of the most popular destinations for shopping in Lower Parel. The store is located in the Festive Square Ground Level 1 in High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. The store timings are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Calvin Klein Underwear

Calvin Klein is reportedly the world's largest leading brand in underwear for both men and women. It is quite popular among brand enthusiasts thought the price is on the higher side. The store is located in the North Skyzone Ground at High Street Phoenix Mall and is one of the most sought after brands for shopping in Lower Parel. The store hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tommy Hilfiger

The American brand Tommy Hilfiger is located in the Palladium Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The store not only offers a great collection of clothes for men, women and kids but also fragrances, watches, footwear, and furnishings. Though reportedly priced on the higher side, Tommy Hilfiger still manages to attract a lot of shoppers who are enthusiastic about brands. The store hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

