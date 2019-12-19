Brownies: The Three Best Joints In Mumbai You Must Check Out

Brownies have been widely popular among foodies. Be it chocolate brownies, gooey brownies, oreo infused brownies, or any other type, one can simply not resist these tiny delicious dishes. Though it is widely available in many restaurants, only a few places serve delicious brownies. When it comes to the city of Mumbai, there are many cafes and restaurants that are known for their delicious brownies. Here are some of the best brownie places in Mumbai.

1) Theobroma

This is one of the best brownie places in Mumbai. They have some of the best brownie varieties in the city. With their chic decor and quiet ambience, this place is a must-visit. Amongst many brownies, their millionaire brownie is a must-try. It is filled with gooey chocolate that oozes out upon heating and melts in your mouth.

2) Country Of Origin

This is another great place in Mumbai that is known for its delicious desserts. The small eatery located in Nepean sea road has won many hearts with their rich desserts. Their brownies are filled with rich gooey dark chocolate. They also serve a variety of other desserts.

3) Brownie Point

This is another great place that serves some of the best brownies in Mumbai. Their brownies are rich and flavourful. They have many outlets in the city. They have a vast variety of brownies. They also serve some great other desserts. The double chocolate brownie here is one of the best brownies in Mumbai.

