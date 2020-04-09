Try These Beauty Treatments At Home To Stay Well-groomed While In Lockdown

The Coronavirus lockdown might have kept you away from your favourite parlour or the beautician. However, it should not take you away from your feel-good activities. While you are stuck indoors, you are not limited to do your favourite pedicure or beauty treatment at home. Some of the styling and beauty measures can be taken at home without you requiring to look like a complete mess at the end of this coronavirus lockdown. Some temporary beauty treatments can still be done at home until the beauty salons open their doors.

Also Read | Beauty Tips: Ways To Get Glowing Skin With Coconut Milk

Tips on how to take care of yourself at home during lockdown :

Chop those split ends away

If you feel that your hair is acting out and coiling and breaking away, then grab the hair scissors and trim those ends away by yourself. You can snip the split ends by yourself. If your hair feels rugged, then use a nourishing mask with eggs. You can also use onion oil to keep your hair behind the safe lines until salons are open for you again after.

Also Read | Rihanna Confirms Fenty Beauty Skin Launch Is On The Way Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Deets Here

Home facial remedies

Believe in-home facial remedies when your face looks dull. You can use a simple method like massaging the face muscles with something simple like coconut oil. You can expose your face to steam by with boiling water but with precautions. Follow moisturising at home without forgetting until the beautician comes to the rescue. Use oats or Multani Mitti ( clay) mixture as a home facial remedy.

Also Read | Best Hair Salons For Women In Mumbai To Get Their Beauty Treatments On Point

DIY Mani and Pedi

If you have already done your nails before the lockdown, then take care of them by regularly filing them and not letting them outgrow. Further, at home, there is no requirement for the fancy nail. Simply use hand moisturisers and nail filing techniques regularly. Also, use minimal chemical products during the coronavirus lockdown to keep harm to a minimum.

Epilation

Opt for epilation over wax removal of extra hair. One reason to do it is efficiency. It might inconvenience to waxing all alone. Therefore, it is suggested that during the lockdown use a razor or an epilator.

Massages

Massages leads to good control in the release of sweat glands. You can churn out the extra face fat in the skin by following good routines and massages. Further, it is suggested to massage the aching joints regularly to avoid soring problems.

Colour experiment

During the lockdown one can also opt for temporary hair colours. The process is easy as all you need is hair colour, a mirror and an applying brush. Try a new shade or try a fun colour to take your attention off from the lockdown. Do it with your mother or sister, which can turn into a fun activity.

Also Read | Beauty Tips To Follow While Having A Hair Spa At Home During Lockdown

Disclaimer: In case you are allergic to any ingredient or treatment method mentioned in the home beauty treatments above, please avoid. Also, it is better to consult your dermatologist before starting with any new beauty regime