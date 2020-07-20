Turmeric And Honey DIY Face Mask; A Go-to Solution For Skin Care

Quick links:
Turmeric or Haldi is considered as one of the healthiest food ingredients. While turmeric is quite healthy to consume, it also does miracles to the skin. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce redness and scarring, thereby brightening the skin and fighting the acne. Another ingredient which has anti-inflammatory properties is honey. Hence a combination of turmeric and honey makes for a great face-mask. A honey and turmeric face mask is extremely easy to prepare and can be prepared by anyone. Here’s a two-step DIY guide to make a turmeric and honey face mask:
Do not expect immediate results after applying the mask. However, if you apply the mask twice or thrice a week, you will surely witness brighter, smoother, and calmer skin. However, if you have never used honey, turmeric, oats, or yogurt on your face, try to test the mixture on your neck, first. Apply the mask on your neck for about 20 minutes and look out for any kind of negative reaction in the next 24 hours.
The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
