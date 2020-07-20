Turmeric And Honey DIY Face Mask; A Go-to Solution For Skin Care

Turmeric or Haldi is considered as one of the healthiest food ingredients. While turmeric is quite healthy to consume, it also does miracles to the skin. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce redness and scarring, thereby brightening the skin and fighting the acne. Another ingredient which has anti-inflammatory properties is honey. Hence a combination of turmeric and honey makes for a great face-mask. A honey and turmeric face mask is extremely easy to prepare and can be prepared by anyone. Here’s a two-step DIY guide to make a turmeric and honey face mask:

Ingredients for turmeric and honey mask:

1 tsp. turmeric root powder 2 tbsp. ground oats 3 tbsp. organic plain yoghurt 3 drops raw local honey

DIY turmeric and honey mask:

Add all the above ingredients to a bowl and mix well.

Spread the mixture evenly over your clean, dry skin.

Keep the mask for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it.

Here are some benefits of the honey and turmeric mask according to www.rootandrevel.com:

Turmeric and honey help to reduce acne, clogged pores, breakouts and blackheads.

It helps to hydrate dry skin, thereby preventing wrinkling of the skin.

The turmeric and honey face mask helps to lighten dark spots and acne scars.

It helps to generate an even, brightened skin tone by reducing redness.

Here are some benefits of applying honey and turmeric on the skin according to www.healthline.com:

Honey:

Honey helps to balance the bacteria on one’s skin.

Skin cells’ healing processes can be sped up with the help of honey.

Raw honey acts as a natural exfoliator.

Turmeric:

Turmeric reduces oil secretion from the sebaceous glands, thereby preventing the reoccurrence of acne.

Turmeric helps to soothe skin flare-ups.

Turmeric cleanses clogged pores and blackheads.

Results:

Do not expect immediate results after applying the mask. However, if you apply the mask twice or thrice a week, you will surely witness brighter, smoother, and calmer skin. However, if you have never used honey, turmeric, oats, or yogurt on your face, try to test the mixture on your neck, first. Apply the mask on your neck for about 20 minutes and look out for any kind of negative reaction in the next 24 hours.

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

