Kajal Aggarwal Gives Skincare Tips For Healthy Skin Along With Quick Makeup Fixes

Kajal Aggarwal is a renowned Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil film industry. After debuting in a Hindi film, she rose to fame from her Telugu movie titled Chandamama. Kajal is known for her immensely loved performances in her movies like Magadheera, Temper, Brahmotsavam, Mr Perfect, Thuppakki, Sardar Gabbar Singh, Khaidi No 150, Singham, Naayak, Maari, Baadshah, Brindavanam, etc.

She has known for her impeccable acting skills as well as a charming personality. Check out the list of quick fixes the Tollywood actor has for her social media followers as well as her movie fans. Here is an excerpt from the interview she gave with an entertainment portal a while ago.

ALSO READ| Prabhas And Kajal Aggarwal Or Allu Arjun And Kajal Aggarwal: Which Pair Is Better?

Kajal Aggarwal's quick tip for healthy skin

According to an interview with an entertainment channel, Kajal Aggarwal was seen giving her quick tips to maintain healthy skin. She mentioned that instead of fixating on different products for her skincare, she actually invests in good products to clean her face. Since she belongs to the entertainment industry, she is accustomed to being in makeup for major portions of her day.

So for proper cleanup, she ensures that she does a proper cleansing, moisturizing and toning routine before she goes to bed. For the girls who wanted to know about her quick makeup fix, she said that she vouches on a heavy mascara, lip balm and blush for whenever she is getting ready to go out and doesn't have much time on her hands.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Lost Prestigious Awards She Was Nominated For To These Female Actors

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Style Evolution Over The Years Is An Inspiring One; See Pics Here

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in movies like Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Paris Paris, Mumbai Saga among many others. All her movies were slated for 2020 release, but some may see delay due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Mosagallu stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles where actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Sunil Shetty would be seen in supporting roles. While she would also appear in Paris Paris which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. The Tamil movie stars Kajal in the role of the protagonist that was played by Kangana Ranaut in its Hindi counterpart.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Quiz: Which Kajal Aggarwal's Character Do You Most Relate To?

Promo Image courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.