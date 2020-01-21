The Debate
Sonam Kapoor To Rekha: Celebrity-approved Blouse Styles That Will Give Your Sari An Edge

Fashion

There are various ways to experiment with a sari. From Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan to Rekha, here are celeb-approved ways to style your sari.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Whether it is an evening party or a family gathering, nothing adds more glamour than a saree. Apart from adding beauty to one's look, a saree adds instant glamour to even the simplest of looks. Draping a saree is fun irrespective of the accessories and subtle makeup and hairdo. But in all this, one quick and easy way to add glamour is to experiment with the blouse. From Sonam Kapoor and Rekha to Vidya Balan, take a look at the best blouses sported by these stars you can take a cue from.

Top stunning blouse designs that you must own in your wardrobe

Rekha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by india_movie_song (@india_movie_song2) on

 

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Vidya Balan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

 

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - manishmalhotra05 / sonamkapoor / balanvidya

