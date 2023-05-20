Urvashi Rautela Gives A Unique Spin To Flower Power At Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela has been consistent with her standout Cannes red carpet appearances this year. The actress has marked her presence for each red carpet call this year so far. What was striking about her Cannes day 4 red carpet strut was her choice of colour - post day 2, Urvashi's 4th Cannes red carpet appearance for the year also featured her in an orange ensemble.

Urvashi's subtle take on flower power

Urvashi ditched her loyalty to the ballgown silhouette in favour of a more sleek number. The actress turned out in a tiger orange Homolog Paris evening gown. The satin silhouette gave the colour a paler hint as it glistened against the light. The straight cut bust line featured crystal work in burnt orange which got sparser on its way down. The standout detail of the gown however, was a singular structured ruffle rising from the sides of her waist and wrapping round her back, giving the faint illusion of a flower. The 'flower' also featured spaced out feather details, adding a slight touch of complexity to its build. The 'flower' travelled further on down to form a slight train.

Urvashi in orange at cannes red carpet

Cannes day 4 was not the first time the actress donned the citric colour to the red carpet. Urvashi's red carpet look from day 2 also featured her in the same shade, albeit a softer and paler version. Keeping up with the ballgown trend, Urvashi's look from day two featured a halter-necked lace bodice in sheer orange followed by a blown-out multi-tiered ballgown populated by short-form tulle ruffles. Though Urvashi chose orange for 2 out of her 4 Cannes red carpet appearances so far, they have been rather dissimilar from each other.

The ongoing 76th Festival de Cannes commenced on May 16. The celebration of global cinema by the French Riviera saw several Indian faces walk the red carpet. This has included both red carpet veterans as well as debutantes some of whom are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar to name a few.