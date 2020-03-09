Jennifer Lopez's Skincare Routine That Gives Her That All Time Glow

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most renowned singers in Hollywood. She will be turning 51 this year and her fans still cannot believe the fact. She is also known for her beauty and flawless skin. The actor also previously revealed how she maintains her beauty and what is the secret behind her fabulous skin. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's skincare routine.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez's Philanthropic Work: Check Out How She Has Given Back To The Community

Jennifer Lopez's skincare routine

Jennifer Lopez said that she has good genes, courtesy of her mother and grandmother, and that is the one reason behind her good and flawless skin. Furthermore, she said that she stays away from drinking and smoking. Jennifer also does not have caffeine and makes sure that she gets 10 to 9 hours of sleep every day. She does yoga to get rid of stress and she loves sleeping. The actor added that the day she fails to get at least 8 hours of sleep, she generally cancels half of her plans for the day.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez's Heartbreak Songs: From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To 'Alive' and More

Jennifer Lopez also mentioned that thinking positive and meditating are the solution to all the problems. She said that meditation refuels her mind, body, soul and gives her the energy to work and to achieve something in life. She always makes sure that she cleans her skin after a workout and does not let her pores clog. She also added that she does not like wearing a lot of makeup. She also uses SPF creams that protect her skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez's Best Scenes From The Film 'Shall We Dance'; Watch

Jennifer Lopez also said that she tends to wear no makeup when she is at home. She also has many beauty products that she uses during the day and night. Reportedly, one of her fans tried Jennifer Lopez's skincare routine and was amazed by the results they got in a few weeks.

ALSO READ | Here's Why You Need To Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Documentary 'Dance Again'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.