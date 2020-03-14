Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals Skincare Tips & Tricks, Says 'makeup Must Take Only 10 Minutes'

Sobhita Dhulipala has become a household name from the time she became a part of the show Made In Heaven on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is not only known for her acting but is also famous for her fashion statements and sense of style. In a recent interview, the actor shared some skincare tips and tricks with her fans.

Sobhita Dhulipala's skincare hacks

No matter where she goes, Sobhita Dhulipala's looks become the talk of the town. As per an article in a leading news portal, Sobhita generally goes for a no-makeup look when she is not working. Yet, she manages to look graceful in all her photos.

In a video posted by an entertainment portal, Sobhita shared some skincare tips and tricks. The first trick that she revealed was using coconut oil. The actor advised that coconut oil must be used on the cheeks and lips. This creates a glowing illusion. She also shared that one can use the same lip colour for not only the lips, but also the eyes and the cheek. By doing this, your face looks like you have not applied any makeup.

The Ghost Stories actor's third hack is to apply almond oil under the eyes. It will get rid of puffy eyes as well as dark circles. In the end, Sobhita said that a tinted lip balm on the cheeks will give a natural blush.

Sobhita also talked about how makeup should not take more than 10 minutes. She said that if you are taking longer, then there is a possibility that you are doing too much of it. She said that she felt best when she uses very little makeup. This makes her feel that somebody is complimenting her rather than the makeup. Dhulipala also claimed that she does not like going home and taking off her makeup. She wants to look like herself, just a slightly enhanced version.

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram

