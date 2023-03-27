Vijay Varma Proves Fashion Has No Gender, Aces Tuxedo-saree Combination

Vijay Varma took on the challenge of fusion dressing in his latest photoshooot. He wore a tuxedo with a black and red metallic saree and completed his look with funky electric blue hairdo. Vijay is known for his quirky fashion choices and is bold with his sartorial picks. He took his style to the next level with the latest look, which did not conform to gender norms.

Vijay Varma stuns in a saree

Vijay Varma's Instagram handle lit up with praises when he posed in a saree. Against a dull grey backdrop, Vijay stood out in his jet black Rimzim Dadu saree paired with a formal button down black shirt. The metallic red border of the saree and his dyed electric blue hair completed the picture, creating a discussion-evoking look. In one of the images, Vijay looked gazed into the camera as he was about to rest his booted leg on a pile of royal blue glitter.



Part of designer Rimzim Dadu's post caption read, "With fluidity anchoring our worldview, we abide by no definitions. Presenting 'Art in Motion', a story that transcends boundaries of seasons, gender or fleeting fashion trends...". The statement expressed how the era of restrictive trends and generic dressing is on its way out as the changing tides of fashion encourage fluidity.

Pretty in pink



Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared Vijay Varma's eclectic looks which continued the gender fluid narrative. In the fresh set of pictures, Varma is seen in a pastel pink suit. The bright blue hair stayed as the dark painted nails added further edge. Part of Anaita's caption read, " 'Art in Motion' was conceptualised as a means to break free from constructs and limitations. We let our imaginations run wild, our designs evolve into their own beings, and create art that's visceral – no holds barred."

Vijay Varma was last seen in Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings. He will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.