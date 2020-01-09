A Parisian Wardrobe Is The Best Way To Deal With "I Have Nothing To Wear" Days; Here's Why

In today's fast paced life, the most important question that haunts many of us every day is what should be worn today? Wearing the right clothes for the right occasion is one of the biggest challenges. With the limited wardrobe most people have, we often say “I have nothing to wear”. Here is how you can overcome this situation. Many people choose to make a Parisian wardrobe that can help to resolve the everyday dillema.

Parisian wardrobe

To update your look, you can choose to make a Parisian wardrobe. A Parisian wardrobe, sometimes also called a French wardrobe, is essentially a collection of classic, basic pieces that can be mixed and matched with a variety of different clothes for different looks. These pieces, when paired with one another or with statement pieces that you already own, are versatile enough to give you a new look every time.

If you want to maintain your sanity with not having to pick everyday on what clothes to wear, buy the things listed below. All these clothing items will help you a lot, and you need not buy all the things present on the list as you may even own some of the clothing and accessories listed here. Since these are all essential basics, you can mix and match any of the clothes and accessories to get a new look every day. Here is the list of the things one must own.

A little black dress

The button-up Oxford shirt

Silk shirt

Straight-leg jeans

A trenchcoat

An oversized sweater

A wrap dress

Silk scarf

A leather shoulder bag

A black smoking jacket

Glares and glasses

Summer street style

As summer is approaching in a short time, you may need to change your style and add summer street style clothes in your wardrobe. You can buy things like a scarf, miniskirts, hats, glares, and things that will cover your skin from the harshness of the sun. You can also change the colour scheme you are wearing. You can choose more light colours and then pair them up with darker shades, changing the colour schemes you usually wear. It will bring a lot of changes to your personality and prevent you from getting bored of your clothes faster.

image courtesy: Shutterstock