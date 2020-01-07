Did Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt STEAL These Outfits From Each Other's Wardrobes?

Today, celebrities, global brands, global runway trends, movies, social media and much more have become highly inspirational as far as fashion trends are concerned. And it is quite often seen that Bollywood celebrities sport similar styles, designers, labels, colours. Two of the leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been in a situation like this before where they opted for similar outfits. Here's taking a look at some of those instances where Deepika and Alia followed the same fashion trend.

The multicoloured Sabyasachi saree:

Both Deepika and Alia were the talk of the town when they were seen sporting multicoloured Sabyasachi ensembles. The colours of both the sarees shared the same brilliant hues. While Alia’s saree had symmetrical stripes all over it, Deepika’s had an abstract pattern. Both of them opted for dangler earrings and a pulled back tight bun. Deepika went a little ahead with chunky bracelets to go with the look.

Traditional attire:

Though Alia's Ekaya Banaras ensemble and Deepika’s Raw Mango saree were different, the way both the divas styled the outfits was quite identical. The heavy earrings, the bold colour palette of the attire, tightly pulled back sleek bun, defined eye make-up with nude lips and even the pose looks similar. The two actually looked like identical versions of each other. Check out the pics below.

Sabyasachi dress again:

Seems like both Alia and Deepika cannot get enough of Sabyasachi ensembles. Once again, the two divas opted for similar bandhani print attires but in different colours. Deepika went for a pretty pink ensemble and Alia opted for an emerald green attire. While Alia’s outfit was a simple green bandhani kurta dupatta combo, Deepika’s pink version of the same bandhani collection was a dress and cape combo.

