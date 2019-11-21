Holidays In India At These Pool Villas Under Only INR 15,000 A Night

India is a country that not only is the land of various traditions and cultures, but also holds exotic and luxurious tourist places. The extravagance of luxury resorts in India is unique in every sense. If you believe in the notion that a wonderful stay experience is essential to make a trip wonderful, then there are tremendous amazing options in India. Out of which, one is pool villas under just INR 15,000 a night. Who does not like to spend a memorable time with their loved ones at a luxurious resort with a private pool? There exist some mesmerising pool villas in India that would give you a wonderful experience of being pampered to another level.

Cherai Beach Resort, Cochin

Cherai Beach Resort is considered to be one of the most picturesque locations that consist of backwaters on one side and a splendid view of the Arabian Sea on the other. You can spend the day eyeing aquatic animals and relish over a variety of delicacies with seafood and coconut in abundance. After this, you can relax and stare at the stars from the depth of your own private pools. Reportedly, the daily budget of this resort per night is ₹6,000 (approx). The nearest is Cochin International Airport and Ernakulum Junction Railway Station.

SpiceTree Resort, Cochin

SpiceTree is said to be a gorgeous villa that offers admirable scenery and ocean view from its pool. Alongside the room is a cosy private pool amidst a panoramic view of forest and mountains which is absolutely unmissable. Reportedly, the daily budget of SpiceTree is ₹14,000 per night (approx). This beautiful resort is located near Cochin International Airport and Coimbatore/Kochi Railway Station.

The Vedic Village, Howrah

The Vedic Village is an ultra-luxurious lakefront resort which is a perfect destination for relaxing over a weekend. The age-old name of the resort resembles the Ayurvedic spa service facing the stretch of the lake and its hut-like structure. Vedic Village is apt for some barefoot indulgence where you can enjoy grill by the pool and a restaurant on the side. It is one of the most affordable pool villas with ₹8,000 a night (approx). One can travel easily through the nearest Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport or the Howrah Railway Station.

