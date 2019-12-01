What Is A Makeup Primer, And How To Choose The Right One For Your Skin Type?

How to use a makeup primer? This is a question which often comes to your mind when you are a beginner at using makeup product. Primer is an important skincare product which is a must-buy for every woman. With that said, let's answer a few common queries related to makeup:

What is a makeup primer?

A skincare primer is a skincare essential, which is applied before applying any sort of makeup like foundation, concealer on your face. As the name suggests, it's called a primer because it’s the prime (first) product you should apply before the application of makeup in any form.

Reasons why a primer is important:

Primer works as a protectant to your skin from harsh chemicals present in cosmetic products

It adds an additional layer of skin, thus preparing the skin with for easy application of makeup

Application of primer also covers the blemishes and minor spots on the facial skin

Primer also helps the makeup to stay for a longer number of hours

Primers come for face, eyes, lips, and eyelashes as well

Types of primers:

Primers are readily available in the makeup in various textures.

Mattifying primer:

A mattifying primer is great for those with oily and combination skin. They are long-lasting and aids in any caking of makeup. The texture is similar to that of a roll-on foundation

Colour-correcting primer:

A colour-correcting primer helps in covering any redness, dark circles present on the skin. This is because they counteract any kind of discolouration. It is great for those who have acne marks or redness. They are generally in a creamy texture.

Radiance primer:

A radiance primer is one that helps in illuminating the skin before applying any makeup product. It brightens the skin and gives it a natural shine. They are also in cream form, but little runny.

Eye Primer:

These primers are specially made for the eyelids. They are in gel form and are very subtle on the skin. It also prevents any smudging of eyeshadows or eye makeup.

