Gel Nail Paints Are A Trendy, Long-lasting Manicure Option; Here's How To Apply It At Home

Today's fashion industry is not limited to just dresses and bags or shoes. Even the smallest things are being paid attention to and manicures and pedicures have acquired a big space in the fashion industry as they contribute greatly to an overall look.

One such trend that became a modern beauty mainstay is gel polish /gel manicures. When it was first launched, there were debates about its harmful uses but they faded away quickly as people liked what the gel polishes had to offer.

Gel polishes are used for the increasingly popular gel polish manicures. Gel nail paints are known to give a more natural look with a glossy finish. Gels nail polish shades are made hard by being cured under a UV or LED lamp.

Difference between gel nail paint and regular nail paints.

The biggest difference between gel polish and regular nail paints is that while regular nail paints can air dry, gel nail paints dry only under UV rays or LED light contact. The gel polish lasts up to three times longer than the regular nail polish. Gel nails stay intact and do not lift from the nail bed or chip off. The removal process of both the polishes is very different. Gel polish has to be either removed at a salon or a process has to be followed or one ends up damaging their nails. On the other hand, regular nail polishes can be removed simply by using acetone. Gel polishes are comprised of stronger ingredients that stay on the nail tighter than traditional lacquers.

Steps to apply gel polishes

1. Prep your nails

One needs to file and shape their nails before applying the gel paints as they stay on for longer than regular and shaping the nails once it is applied would be difficult.

2. Remove cuticles

Once you have given the basic shape to your nails, use a cuticle stick to push back any skin off of your nail plate.

3. Apply a base layer before applying the polish

One needs to apply a basecoat to their nails before applying the gel polish. Let the base layer dry properly. Make sure that the gel does not get on the fingers.

4. Apply the gel polish and a top layer and it is done.

Since gel polish does not air dry, one needs to put their nails under UV lams or LED lamps. UV lamps are easily available online. This process can be done at salons as well.

Photo Credits: Shutterstock