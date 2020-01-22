Gel Nail Paints Are A Trendy, Long-lasting Manicure Option; Here's How To Apply It At Home

Today's fashion industry is not limited to just dresses and bags or shoes. Even the smallest things are being paid attention to and manicures and pedicures have acquired a big space in the fashion industry as they contribute greatly to an overall look.
One such trend that became a modern beauty mainstay is gel polish /gel manicures. When it was first launched, there were debates about its harmful uses but they faded away quickly as people liked what the gel polishes had to offer.
Gel polishes are used for the increasingly popular gel polish manicures. Gel nail paints are known to give a more natural look with a glossy finish. Gels nail polish shades are made hard by being cured under a UV or LED lamp.
One needs to file and shape their nails before applying the gel paints as they stay on for longer than regular and shaping the nails once it is applied would be difficult.
Once you have given the basic shape to your nails, use a cuticle stick to push back any skin off of your nail plate.
One needs to apply a basecoat to their nails before applying the gel polish. Let the base layer dry properly. Make sure that the gel does not get on the fingers.
Since gel polish does not air dry, one needs to put their nails under UV lams or LED lamps. UV lamps are easily available online. This process can be done at salons as well.
