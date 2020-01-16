Quirkiest Nail Trends That You Must Check Out Right Away

Getting ready for an outing or a party or a hangout might mean to put on something trendy from your closet and a step towards looking gorgeous. However, a fresh manicure can also be a perfect way to amp up your wardrobe. Just a little nail art instantly spices up your whole get-up. You can go for various styles and colours, from subtle shades to dramatic patterns. There are so many patterns that are becoming a rage on the internet which you should definitely try. Here are some of the quirkiest nail trends that are making waves on many Instagram feeds. These are among the best nail trends and nail art styles:

Take a look at some of the quirkiest nail trends

Gingham nails

This is one of the quirkiest nail trends that is doing rounds on Instagram feeds. This is one of the nail art styles that includes checked patterns on your fingertips and they look amazing. Many people are going gaga over this gorgeous style.

Pearl nails

This has been in trend for a while now and it doesn't seem to slow down anytime soon now. The best thing about this nail trend is that it adds a chic-ness to your already existing beautiful outfit. It goes with various formal outfits and looks stunning. It consists of physically applying pearls on your nails.

Graphic art designs

This may be one of the boldest and quirkiest nail trends of the season. You can create patterns in multiple formats and the way you want. You can create your own style and shape for your fingertips. This trend is currently making waves over the internet.

CD inspired nails

This nail trend is inspired by the holographic formats on a CD. Known to a trend from the '90s, this trend is taking over many Instagram beauty pages. This nail art includes adding a pigment of reflective nail polish and adding a different colour to your fingertips and finishing with clear nail polish.

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - youcamapps / mia.sky.acrylics