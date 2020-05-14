What Is Rice Water? Check Out Its Beauty Benefits For Skin And Hair

Home remedies for skin and hair have been gaining a lot of popularity since the past few years now. The availability of simple ingredients in household and the effective results have always attracted the people to use these remedies more and more. Rice water is considered to be magic water as it effectively works for hair growth and helps in treating many skin conditions. Here's a look at some skin and hair benefits of using rice water.

What is rice water?

Rice water is the water left after boiling and soaking the rice. Researches suggest that rice water contains several vitamins and mineral that are an excellent source of nourishment for hair and skin. This water was traditionally used as hair shampoo or conditioner to provide nourishment to the hair.

Which rice water is good for skin?

Rice water can be made in three ways. First, Soak about half a cup of uncooked rice in water for about 15-30 minutes or overnight. Strain the rice and the water left is known as the rice water which is ready for use. Add a couple of drops of essential oil like rosemary, lavender or geranium for a soothing smell. Second, Boil the rice and then strain it out. The rice water is ready for use and contains all the essential nutrients. Both these obtained rice water can be used on skin and hair.

Beauty benefits of rice water

Relieves acne and dermatitis

It naturally soothes skin inflammation, rashes and other skin problems. In a study done by a university in Belgian, it was found that patients suffering from dermatitis are able to improve their condition by bathing in rice water for 15 minutes. It heals acne and calms the redness of the outbreak.

Treat damaged and ageing skin

It helps to get rid of the dark age spots and to minimize free radical damages from the environment such as sun rays and ageing. It also smoothens the skin texture, addresses hyperpigmentation, tightens skin, reduces pore sizes and leaves soft porcelain-like finish for the face.

Facial cleanser and moisturiser

Dip a cotton pad into the liquid and gently massage it into the skin for two minutes and let it air dry. Rice water increases the collagen in the skin, which keeps the skin supple and helps prevent wrinkling. Rice water also appears to have natural sunscreen properties.

Soften and makes hair grow healthy

The rice water helps to detangle and improve hair elasticity. Researches found out that using rice water as a hair treatment offered significant benefits such as reducing surface friction and increasing the mass of hair. After using shampoo and conditioner, rinse your hair with rice water to add shine to it and it also strengthens the roots of the hair.

Disclaimer: Following information has been collected from various sources. Please do a patch test before using any remedy for your hair and skin. The content provided above is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment