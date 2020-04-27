5 Hairstyle Tips Given By Beyonce's Hairstylist That One Can Add To Their Beauty Regime

Lemonade singer Beyonce is one of the most popular singers in the music industry. Her soulful voice has gained her humungous fan following all across the globe. Apart from singing, the international singer is famous for her splendid fashion sense.

The hairstyles donned by the singer have always been the talk of the town. From braids to colour, the singer has experimented a lot with her hair. Here are a few tips shared by her hairstylist, Rita Hazan, that helps Beyonce maintain healthy hair even after experimenting it with a lot.

Glossing

According to Beyonce’s hairstylist, Rita Hazan, many women could benefit from glossing their hair, especially those who use hair straighteners every day. Using a gloss will prevent hair colour from losing its lustre and will also keep hair strands shiny and vibrant which will help prevent brassiness, she added. One should apply shine gloss once a week to keep their hair look vibrant and health said Beyonce’s hairstylist.

Warm shades are a bliss

When in doubt, about which colour shade to pick for your hair, Beyonce’s hairstylist advised to always go for the lighter and warmer ones. She said that if one wants to look professional, the shouldn’t go for the harsh ones as darker tones have a tendency to drain the colour. While warmer or lighter shades make eyes pop and skin glow.

ALSO READ| Beyonce Celebrates 'true Heroes’, Donates $6 Million To COVID-19 Relief Funds

Take care of your scalp

Beyonce’s hairstylist advised if one has colour-treated hair then they can get away with washing it every three to four days. However, one shouldn’t skip too many days between washing. According to her scalp care is very crucial for a healthy head of hair.

She added that it is essentially an extension of one’s skin and hence it should be treated with equal care. Beyonce’s hairstylist further warned about dry shampoo that clogs pores and also added to use scalp cleanser once a week.

ALSO READ| Five Qualities That Make Beyonce A Global Sensation That She Is Today

Beware of all the ingredients of the products

One should ensure that the hair product they are using doesn’t include sodium chloride, parabens and sulphates. Beyonce’s hairstylist said that women with fine hair should steer clear from products that contain silicones. Silicone weighs the hair down.

ALSO READ| The Story Behind Beyonce's Iconic Song, 'Halo'; Check Details

Invest in your products

According to Beyonce’s stylist said the healthier is one’s hair, the longer hair one’s hair colour will last. Hence she advised to use products that are rich in ingredients like rice proteins, she butter and oils that inject hydration back in the hair. She added that one should also use a hair mask every week to enhance growth.

ALSO READ| Sanjeeda Shaikh Grooves To Beyonce's Flirty Song Amid Divorce Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.