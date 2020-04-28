DIY Beauty Skincare Products That You Can Easily Make At Home, Read Here

When the Coronavirus lockdown began, everyone was busy stocking up on food supplies and pharmaceutical products. Amidst this, beauty essentials took a backseat, therefore leaving one's salon requirements on a long pause. So those who did not get a chance to buy things like scrubs, toner, creams might be running out of the remaining products. So instead of relying on the store-bought products here are some ways to DIY beauty products for your skincare at home.

DIY homemade skincare products

Lip Scrub

By combining 1 tablespoon on granulated brown sugar along with 1 tablespoon of shea butter and honey will result in a thick paste. This is a perfect lip scrub. You can rub this mixture over your lips to get rid of chapped skin in seconds.

Image credit: Pinterest

Under-eye gel

All you need is 2 to 3 capsules of vitamin E. You need to squeeze these capsules in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Combine this mixture and use it when it is freshly made. Apply this mixture under your eyes and leave it there for some time. This mixture will nourish your under-eye area.

Image credit: Pinterest

Toner

You need to brew a handful of mint leaves in hot water. Turn off the flame when the water begins to boil. Allow this water to cool and store it in a spritz bottle and keep it in a cool place. Use this spray like your regular toner and it can be stored up to a week.

Image credit: Pinterest

Dry skin moisturiser

Using the double boiler method melt 5 to 6 tablespoons of solid shea butter. Keep it aside to cool once the shea butter has completely melted. Add about 3 to 4 tablespoons of coconut oil and 3 to 4 drops of any essential oil of your choice. Whip this mixture well until it turns creamy. Store it in a container and use it over dry hands and legs.

Image credit: Pinterest

Bathing soap bars

In a double boiler, melt 500 gms of soap base till it turns liquidy. Add 4 to 5 drops of essential oils of your choice. Mix it well and pour this mixture in the moulds. Allow it to cool for a day. Add this DIY to your bathing routine.

Image credit: Pinterest

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

