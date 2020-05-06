Rihanna's Makeup Tips To Channel Your Inner Beauty | Check Full Details

Black lipstick has become a big trend these days and Rihanna seems to be the ruling the makeup trend. She has channelled her inner beauty blogger by sharing some beauty tips and tricks in a new YouTube video titled 'Tutorial Tuesday With Rihanna'. The Fenty Beauty owner created Avery unique look using black lipstick which the singer calls 'gothic chic'.

Rihanna shared some tips on using the black lipstick using her Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint. While most of the time the colour black is considered to be a very bold choice and especially when it comes to lips, the pop-artist argues that the colour also can be used to gain a more of a casual look. Rihanna revealed how easy it is to create a look with these game-changing tips. Read on to know more details:

Rihanna's makeup tips in her ''gothic chic'' tutorial

Layering the dark lipstick

The effect that a dark lipstick has on the look depends on the pigment appearance. The Fenty Beauty owner advice on avoiding sheer layers. The singer suggests using the lipstick with precision.

Controlling the width of eyeliner

Rihanna shared makeup tips on creating 'light-flirty' look with eyes through her Fenty Beauty Flyliner. She suggested tto the YouTube viewers to create the perfect eye look using eyeliner by either being very hard or light on the applicator being used. She has suggested gaining control on the tip of the brush one is using.

Perfecting the look using a nude highlighter and hue

The Fenty designer also used a silver-toned highlighter and applied it to the inner corners of her eyes. She advised on using the product carefully. Rihanna revealed that using the highlighter adds an edge and drama to the overall look without being over-the-top or too dramatic.

