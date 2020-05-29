What Is World MS Day? Significance, Meaning And Importance Of This Day

World MS Day is officially marked to be celebrated on May 30. It is the day which brings the global MS community together to share their stories and raise awareness campaign with everyone affected with multiple sclerosis. Multiple Sclerosis is a disabling disease of the brain and the spinal cord.

The damage in MS disrupts the communication between the brain and the body. This leads to problems with balance, vision, and muscle control. At the moment, there is no cure for MS, but researchers have been doing their job and hoping to find one quickly. Read about the significance and importance of World MS day 2020.

What is World MS Day 2020: Significance and Importance

World MS day 2020 was first organised by the MS International federation that brings together the global multiple sclerosis community to share stories, educate and encourage each other. There are various campaigns held and each campaign is developed in collaboration with an international group of member representatives. The World MS day 2020 theme is ‘connections’ as in self-connection, building community connection, and connections for quality care. The tagline ‘I Connect, We Connect’ is used to spread awareness.

Also Read: JK Rowling's New Children's Book 'The Ickabog': Here's Your Guide To Enter This New World

Also Read: Florida Wildlife Officials Use Doughnuts To Lure Bear Roaming Freely

This campaign was started to address the social barriers that leave an MS patient lonely and socially isolated. The campaign is taken online because many of them have been forced to stay indoors because of the pandemic. The World MS Day 202 campaign will be taken place throughout the month of May and will also continue until early June. MSIF has suggested campaigners organise virtual events or fundraisers. It also focuses on getting World MS Day 2020 covered in the local and national news. They are also focusing on connecting to lawmakers for the importance of quality MS care.

Source: World MS day/Instagram

MSIF has created a toolkit in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic. The tool kit includes an entire event overview called Campaign essentials. Supporters are also encouraged to share their stories about MS. To Celebrate World MS Day 2020, people are suggested to use #MSConnections campaign on their social media posts. There will be performances on their Facebook and YouTube pages too.

Also Read: West Virginia Sees 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, Up To 18 Total

Also Read: India's Monuments Lead The Way On World Heritage Day; See ASI's Stunning Covid-theme Pics