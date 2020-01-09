Serum Should Become An Integral Part Of Your Skincare Routine, Find Out Why

Serums are the current rage in the market when it comes to skincare products. Kourtney Kardashian, Antoni Porowski, Vanessa Hudgens and many more endorse them or just rave about them in their skincare tutorials.

But what are serums and why are people obsessed with them? Do we really need them in our skincare routine? Your quest ends here; read on to know all the necessary facts about serums and their benefits.

All you need to know about serums

What are serums?

A serum is a liquid that is a mixture of water and pure active ingredients and may contain small amounts of oil. Since serum contains concentrated active ingredients, the blend is found to be more effective than a moisturiser. It has different absorption abilities than to that of a moisturiser. It comes with different amount of concentration for specific ingredients hence they are meant to tackle specific skin complications. These skin complications can vary from ageing, dryness, dullness, and acne, among other issues.

Which ingredients should I look for while buying a serum?

Your serum choice depends on the skin problem you are planning to target. According to a medical news portal, if you want to stimulate the collagen production in your skin, you should look for serums that contain amino acids and peptides.

Vitamin C and lipoic acid-rich serums help block damage caused due to free radicals. But whichever serum you choose, it should suit your skin type. If the concentration of ingredients is more oily, the serum can backfire for an oily skin type.

Similarly, ingredients that can dry out your skin is not the right serum for a person who has dry skin.

When do I apply the serum?

According to another health portal’s report, the order of your skincare routine makes all the difference. In the morning, you should apply your serum after cleansing and toning. Once the serum is absorbed completely, then a moisturiser and sunscreen should be applied.

During your night time skincare routine, the serum should be once again applied after cleansing and toning. A moisturiser should be applied after the serum is completely absorbed. Even though serums contain concentrated ingredients its benefits are not immediately visible. It does not work like a spot treatment.

The results will be only visible with daily usage over a period of several weeks.

