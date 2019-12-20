Skincare Tips | Use Ice In Your Makeup Routine And Its Benefits

​Ice is magical when it comes to beauty care and skincare regimes. Such a simple looking cube of ice can do wonders to the skin. Many doctors and skincare experts recommend ice as an agent to be used after every skincare activity. Using ice helps in closing the pores, hydrating the skin, eliminating the heat from the skin area, and much more. Here are some of the many benefits of using ice in a beauty routine.

Reduce puffiness near the eyes

According to beauty experts, puffiness can be tackled by using cold and chilled things. And ice works wonders. To reduce puffiness near the eyes, a person just has to gently press an ice cube under the eyes for 10 to 15 minutes to reduce puffy eyes faster.

Shrinking a pimple

Pimples are irritating, and they always appear when something important comes up. To instantly shrink a pimple, applying ice is the best and the safest remedy. Using ice on a pimple can help reduce the inflammation by constricting the blood vessels.

For an instant glowing skin

Rubbing ice cubes on the face assist in the improvement of blood circulation which brings out the healthy glow. Avoid applying ice directly on the face. Instead, wrap a few ice cubes in a cotton cloth and massage it on the skin for a few minutes. This helps in bringing out a better and healthy glowing skin from within.

​Reduce threading pain

Threading facial hair and eyebrows can be painful and cause a lot of burning sensation. For people who cannot handle this pain, rubbing an ice cube over the eyebrows or upper lips before and after the threading session can help. This will help to reduce the pain and the redness.

