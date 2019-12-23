Winter Face Masks For All Types Of Skin And DIY Recipes For Them

Our skin needs extra care and the moisturising boost in winters. Whether the air is freezing outside or indoors, the winter season can be brutal for our skin. And, of course, one cannot afford to follow the summer skincare routines in winter. Because with changing the weather you need to change your skin regime as well. So, take charge and banish dry winter skin in under 10 minutes with this super easy-to-make, ultra-hydrating DIY face mask.

Oatmeal face mask

In a small bowl prepare a thick paste using oats powder, milk, and organic raw honey. Mix all ingredients well. With the help of a face brush, apply this mixture all over your face and neck. Leave it on the face for about 20 to 25 minutes. Later, wash it off with lukewarm water. Later, gently massage with lavender essential oil to secure the moisture in your skin.

Avacado mask

Smash avocado until there are not any large chunks left. Mix it with one teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of olive oil, and one tablespoon of yoghurt. Mix well and apply on your face using face brush. Leave the mask on for 15 to 20 minutes and rinse well with lukewarm water. You can immediately notice a huge difference in your skin.

Aloe vera, almond oil and sesame oil

Take about 8-10 drops of almond oil or sesame oil and one teaspoon of aloe vera gel and blend them between your palms. Now apply and rub the mixture on your face in circular motions for at least 15 minutes and leave it overnight. Wash your face the next morning and you will find your face soft and glowing.

Coffee face mask

Take one tablespoon coffee grounds and one tablespoon cocoa powder. Add one tablespoon honey and milk to form a paste. Apply this coffee mask on your face for 20 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. Apart from this, you can also add some cocoa powder to this mask to get better results.

Milk and almond mask

Make a thick paste by mixing almond powder and milk. Apply it on the areas with dry skin and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wash off with plain water. Doing this one to two times a week can help moisturise your skin.

