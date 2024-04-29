Advertisement

As spring transitions to summer, India bursts into a palette of cultural festivities. May, in particular, offers a unique opportunity to witness the country's rich traditions and vibrant celebrations. From historical commemorations to religious festivals, here are the major events you won't want to miss in India during May.

Buddha Purnima

Celebrated across India, Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It falls on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month, which typically occurs in late April or early May. This festival is especially significant in regions like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where large Buddhist populations gather at monasteries for prayer meetings, religious discourses, and ceremonial releases of caged birds as a symbol of liberation.

Ooty summer festival

In the picturesque hills of Ooty, Tamil Nadu, the annual Summer Festival takes center stage in May. This event showcases beautiful floral displays, particularly the renowned flower show at the Ooty Botanical Gardens. Visitors can also enjoy boat races, spice shows, and fruit shows that celebrate the region's rich agricultural heritage.

Mount Abu summer festival

Set against the backdrop of the lush Aravalli hills, the Mount Abu Summer Festival is a two-day celebration filled with folk dances, music, and a festive atmosphere. The festival begins with a ceremonial procession to Nakki Lake, followed by a variety of cultural performances and competitive boating events. It culminates with a grand finale of fireworks, making it a must-visit for those interested in Rajasthan's folk culture.

Thrissur Pooram

Widely regarded as one of Kerala's most colorful festivals, Thrissur Pooram is a spectacular event that features a procession of decked elephants, drum concerts, and a stunning fireworks display. Hosted at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur, this festival attracts thousands of spectators each year who come to experience its majestic scale and traditional music.