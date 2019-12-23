12 Days Of Christmas | Know The 12 Stories That Inspired The Song

Also referred to as Twelvetide, the Twelve Days of Christmas celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. It lasts till the evening of January 5 which is also known as the Twelfth Night. The twelve Days have been celebrated in Europe since before the Middle Ages. It, however, gained popularity because of a song of the same name. The Twelve days corresponds to 12 saints and are celebrated differently each day. Here is an explanation for each day of the Twelvetide:

Day 1: Christmas

Christmas day is the birthday of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity. The festival celebrates the birth of baby Jesus. He is believed to be born to Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem. It is also the first day of the 12 days of Christmas.

Day 2: Saint Stephen’s Day

Saint Stephen was the first Christian martyr. The Acts of the Apostles states that Stephen was a deacon in the church at Jerusalem. He was accused of arousing enmity among the members of countless synagogues with his teachings. Tried for blasphemy, he was declared guilty and stoned to death. His feast day is the second day of the 12 days of Christmas.

Day 3: Dedicated to Saint John

The third day in the 12 days of Christmas celebrates Saint John's feast day. According to the New Testament, John was the youngest of the 12 Apostles of Christ. Apostles are the closest disciples of Christ.

Day 4: Innocent’s Day

Also known as the Childermas, Innocent’s Day or the Feast of the Innocents is the third day of the 12 days of Christmas. It is a Christian feast celebrated in remembrance of the massacre of young children in Bethlehem on King Herod’s orders. His intentions are believed to have been to kill baby Jesus.

Day 5: Dedicated to Saint Thomas Becket

Thomas Becket was the archbishop of Canterbury from 1162 to 1170 until his murder by King Henry II’s guards. He is also known as Saint Thomas of Canterbury and has a shrine dedicated to him at the place. He is considered as a martyr and a saint by both the Anglican Church as well as the Catholic Church. He was later canonised by Pope Alexander III. His feast day is celebrated as the fifth day of the 12 days of Christmas.

Day 6: Dedicated to Saint Egwin of Evesham

Saint Egwin was a Benedictine monk who later became the third Bishop of Church of England Diocese of Worcester in the Province of Canterbury. He had struggled with the townsfolk over the acceptance of Christina morality. His feast day is celebrated as the sixth day of the 12 days of Christmas.

Day 7: New Year’s Eve

The Bishop of Rome in the fourth century, Pope Sylvester I the seventh day in the 12 days of Christmas is celebrated as his feast day. He was of one the earliest popes of Christianity. In some eastern European Countries, New year’s eve is also called Sylvester.

Day 8: Dedicated to Mother Mary

The eighth day in the 12 days of Christmas is dedicated to Mary, the mother of Christ. According to the New Testament, she was a Galilean Jewish from Nazareth. She is also referred to as the virgin Mary as it is believed that she conceived baby Jesus miraculously through the Holy Spirits.

Day 9: Dedicated to Saint Basil and Saint Gregory Naziazen

Saint Basil and Saint Gregory Naziazen are two important figures from the fourth century. The ninth day of the 12 days of Christmas is dedicated to them. They have been said to rebuild the faith during the Arian Movement.

Day 10: Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus

The tenth day of the 12 days of Christmas is celebrated as the Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus. The day marks the date when Jesus was officially named in the Jewish temple. Many churches all over the globe, however, celebrate it on different days.

Day 11: Dedicated to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton

The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton lived during the 18th and 19th centuries. She had set up the first Catholic girls' school and was canonised by the Roman Catholic Church. She had also founded the first American congregation of religious sisters, the Sisters of Charity. Her feast day is celebrated on the eleventh day of the 12 days of Christmas.

Day 12: Dedicated to Saint John Nepomucene Neumann

Saint John Nepomucene Neumann was a Bohemian catholic priest who immigrated to the US in the 17the century. He joined the Redemptorist order (religious congregation of Catholic Church dedicated to missionary work). He later became the fourth Bishop of Philadelphia. His feast day is celebrated as the twelfth day of the 12 days of Christmas.

