4th Of July Food Ideas: Easy Food Options For USA's 1st Virtual Independence Day

The USA celebrates Independence Day on July 4 every year. It is the annual celebration marking the anniversary of the country's independence from Great Britain in 1776. This tradition has been followed in the USA since then. Read on to know more about some food ideas for 4th of July 2020.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: California, Washington, Several US States Make Face Masks Mandatory

4th of July food ideas: Hot Dog and hamburger

One of the easiest options of fourth of July food ideas is a tray full of hot dogs. Hot dogs and hamburgers might be a source of debate when it comes to which is the top fast food in the U.S. With the hot dog, you can go creative and try different dips to go with it. While for opting for sides and fillings for your hamburgers, just go with whatever is available in your pantry.

Image courtesy: amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

Wings

Chicken wings are reportedly one of the most consumed food options in the United States and are, therefore, a must-have when it comes to the 4th of July celebration with your friends or peers. Wings are easy to make or order while the creative cooks can opt for a variety of dips to go with the wings or just experiment with the batter for the dips instead. Serve the wings along with cold beer and there you ave one of the common party food options in the U.S.

ALSO READ| Washington Governor Pause Final Stage Of Reopening Plan

Cakes and cupcakes

4th of July themed cakes and cupcakes are a must-have and they look extremely appealing in pictures as well. So for the artistic bakers, try different types of dessert items to show your patriotism with the country and enjoy the 1st ever virtual US independence day celebration. Since the Independence day parade is cancelled, one can at least enjoy the fireworks or the prerecorded 4th of July special on PBS.

Image courtesy: Deva Williamson on Unsplash

Barbeque and grilled meat

Barbecues are something that started as the most famous 4th of July traditions. Nothing can be more American than hosting a barbeque on a patriotic day. It’s a traditional gesture and its been going on for years. It's a family thing to gather around the grill on such an important day in the US.

Red, white, and blue colours

The use of red, white and blue food colouring especially in the dessert items is something that one can often find on the 4th of July celebrations. Red, white and blue are widely used to resemble the colours of the U.S. flag. People use the red, white and blue coloured props for their 4th of July decorations or simply make food with this colour. A fun and creative way to incorporate these colours into your celebration can be in the form of jello shots.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump Says He Will Stay In Washington To Ensure 'law And Order Is Enforced'

Corn

Corn on the cob is one of the most common barbeque staple as well as a 4th of July traditional item. This works well as a side for most other dishes.

Image courtesy: Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash

S'mores

S’mores is another 4th of July staple. It is a popular camp snack which consists of toasted marshmallows and a layer of chocolate sandwiched between two pieces of graham crackers or cookies.

Pie

Pie is also considered to be a common food tradition when it comes to American holidays. Pie has been consumed since for so long that it finally became July 4th tradition in the states. American apple pie is one classic item that can be served, or one can even go creative the creative route and use different kinds of fillings as well.

ALSO READ| Ghislaine Maxwell, Ex-girlfriend Of Jeffrey Epstein, Arrested By FBI

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock