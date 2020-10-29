Harry Potter-themed Halloween Set Up Goes Viral After Family Recreates Hogwarts Castle

A family of Harry Potter enthusiasts has recreated the famous Hogwarts castle at their place for Halloween. The Harry Potter Halloween decoration has since then taken the internet by storm as people are simply fascinated by the amazing art installations. The family has also created a special Instagram page where they have been posting several pictures of their creations.

Halloween set up goes viral after family recreates Hogwarts Castle

The family has shown how they created the Hogwarts Castle along with several elements included in the setup. The Halloween decoration has been set up in Austin, Texas, neighbourhood. The family initially began by creating the Diagon alley and eventually stepped up and added several Harry Potter-themed elements to their Halloween decoration. From the crooked building to the Nimbus broom and the Dragon, the family successfully recreated all the elements from the fictional place.

Recently, the family also built a replica of the Hogwarts Castle, which has taken people by surprise. The family announced their plan to make the Hogwarts Castle all the way back in July. At the time, they posted a picture of a miniature castle, which looked like a basic structure of the main set up.

In their announcement, they revealed that despite the Diagon Alley being replaced, they will now work towards building the huge Hogwarts Castle. Posting the miniature image, they mentioned that the actual set up will be much bigger.

Thus, the family began building the project at hand one by one installing several elements from the Hogwarts castle. The family also had been posting a number of images throughout the time to help fans keep a track on how they went about creating the huge castle. Right from the entrance to the main castle, every picture documents the stages of the creation of the Harry Potter Halloween decoration. Fans have appreciated the effort put in by the family after seeing the images and the final result. The current stage of the Hogwarts castle saw a new water experiment that was posted on their Instagram page. The family has added the river element to the Hogwarts castle thus giving it a more realistic look. The castle currently stands in front of the family’s house. The structure is huge and replicates the original Hogwarts castle and has thus earned praises of several fans online.

