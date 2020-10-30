'Doom Meeting': Photo Of 'realistic' Halloween Decoration Shows Horrors Of Work From Home

In a bid to celebrate the spooky season everyone is decorating their houses. One such ‘realistic’ decoration explaining the horrors of the current situation has surfaced on the internet. Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, everything has shifted online, including work. Various companies have permitted their employees to work from their homes to prevent them from the coronavirus infection and that is what the image perfectly depicts. Shared with the caption, ‘terrifying’, the image shows a skeleton sitting in front of a laptop with a massive screen ahead.

Uploaded on Reddit account ‘u/TexB22’, the image includes a skeleton sitting on a desk, right in front of the laptop. Just ahead of the skeleton, is a huge screen that shows the concept of video calling. However, on the screen, there are four other skeletons with their headphones on. The decorations are taking a dig at the current work from home situation that has been created due to the pandemic.

Uploaded on October 27, the image has been upvoted 92 per cent of the times. Netizens bombarded the comment section on seeing the realistic decorations. "Foxborough? There’s a bunch of Halloween displays at homes there, zoom meeting being the theme of one!", wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, "This is the way the world ends, not with a whimper, but a zoom meeting". Taking a sarcastic tone, one peron said, "It must be Halloween, because any other time of year, the people on the Zoom meeting only wish they were dead".

