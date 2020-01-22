Aurangabad International Film Festival: Venue, Events, Dates And Other Details To Know

The (AIFF) Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 is the 7th edition this year. This Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 is organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Mumbai’s Aurangabad Regional Centre. Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 is presented by the Nath Group and the Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM).

About 7th Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020

This International film festival mainly aims to platform the best of film produced recently and in the past, in India and other parts of the world, to the city of Aurangabad and its film enthusiasts. Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 is a stage where the aspiring filmmakers, technicians, artists and young film enthusiasts get encouraged and get to learn and understand art as well as practical phases of cinema. This Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 also objects to being an intermediator to project Aurangabad and Marathwada internationally as the city and district for many opportunities of film production hub, the cultural centre in the state of Maharashtra.

Indian Film Competition:

The Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 is an arrangement of various programmes for over five days. The major part and most important programme in this Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 is the competitive section of contemporary Indian feature-fiction films. The competition will be in between the Nine films from different Indian languages for awards such as - the top prize of Best Film which carries a cash prize of 1 lakh.

Besides that, the other categories of awards in the competition at the Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 are –

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best Cinematographer

Best Editor

Best Sound

Best Music

Best Actor (Female)

Best Actor (Male)

FIPRESCI-INDIA Jury Award

Opening Ceremony of the Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020:

The 7th Aurangabad International Film Festival will be inaugurated on February 5, 2020 in the presence of film fraternity and film enthusiasts.

Closing Ceremony, Lifetime Achievement Award & Awards Function:

The closing ceremony of the Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020 will be held on the evening of February 9, 2020, at 07:00 pm.

Events at the 7th Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020

Short Film Competition (For the upcoming filmmakers of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra

Master Class & Seminar

A Master Class by Sriram Raghavan will be held on Thursday, February 6, in Inox.

A Seminar on the topic of ‘इतिहास व सिनेमॅटिक लिबर्टी’ (History And Cinematic Liberty) will be held on Thursday, February 6 in Inox.

An Audio-Visual Lecture on the topic of of ‘महाराष्ट्राची ६० वर्षे आणि मराठी सिनेमा’ (60 Years of Maharashtra State and Marathi Cinema) will be conducted by director of Aashay Film Club Satish Jakatdar on Friday, February 8.

A Seminar on the topic of ‘स्त्री दिग्दर्शक: जाणिवा आणि दृष्टिकोन’ (Female filmmaker: Understandings & Perspectives) will be held on Saturday, February 8 in Inox, with filmmaker panellists Gauri Shinde, Sumitra Bhave, Mrunal Kulkarni and Pratima Joshi, and actor Mukta Barve as the moderator.

Poster Exhibition (dedicated to three legendary film personalities – Mrinal Sen, Dr Shriram Lagu, Dr Girish Karnad.

Film Appreciation Workshops:

The festival organizers are conducting film appreciation workshops in ten select colleges in Aurangabad and encourage students from colleges in Aurangabad and surrounding places to participate in this festival by registering as delegates. These workshops will take place from January 25 to February 4.

